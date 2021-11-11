Tanks in Coimbatore district being monitored, says Collector

Coimbatore Corporation has appointed officials for 24x7 beat duties

As part of the monsoon preparedness, the tanks in Coimbatore district are being continuously monitored to prevent any over flow of water, said District Collector G.S. Sameeran on Thursday.

He accompanied the District Monitoring Officer Darez Ahamed and senior IPS officer K. Vannia Perumal to inspect Valankulam tank and Trichy Road in Ramanathapuram in the city, which faced waterlogging due to overflow of water from Valankulam on Tuesday.

Mr. Sameeran told presspersons the Public Works Department has been monitoring all the tanks in the district, including the 25 tanks in the River Noyyal system and the tanks of River Aliyar and River Bhavani. Regarding the traffic snarls due to waterlogging in some locations of Coimbatore city, he said the State Highways Department and traffic police personnel from Coimbatore City Police have been working to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

Coimbatore Corporation has appointed officials for 24x7 beat duties and possesses necessary equipment such as high power pumps to redress water stagnation and other rain-related grievances, the Collector said.

Mr. Ahamed inspected COVID-19 vaccination camp at Iruttupallam and Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme camp at Chadivayal in Perur taluk. Mr. Perumal conducted a review meeting with Coimbatore City Commissioner of Police Deepak M. Damor and the Superintendents of Police of the four districts under Coimbatore Range - Coimbatore, Tiruppur, the Nilgiris, and Erode - regarding the precautionary measures for the monsoon, officials said.

To tackle the north east monsoon, the State government appointed Mr. Ahamed, the Mission Director of National Health Mission (Tamil Nadu), as the Monitoring Officer for Coimbatore district and had nominated Mr. Perumal, ADGP – Special Wing for Crime against Women and Children, to supervise the preventive measures for Coimbatore Range.