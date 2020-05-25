Coimbatore

Tangedco urged to issue fresh directions on building completion certificate

Coimbatore Consumer Cause, a consumer organisation, has urged the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) to give clear instructions to its officials so that they insist on building completion certificate to provide permanent power connection to buildings and clarify on the buildings that are exempted.

Secretary of the organisation K. Kathirmathiyon said the Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules, 2019, effective from February 2 last year, insists on obtaining the building completion certificate to provide permanent power connection. Tangedco issued an order recently regarding this, after an year the rules came into effect. However, even now, the Tangedco circular says there is exemption for residential buildings upto 12 metres high not exceeding three dwelling units, other buildings upto 750 sq.mt, and all industrial buildings.

“We found there is an incorrect and false information in the communication to your offices, which we feel is deliberate,” he said.

According to Rule 20, the buildings exempted from the certificate for power or water connection are: residential building (three dwelling units upto 12 metres high or 750 sq.mt) and all types of industrial buildings. Nowhere it is mentioned that “other buildings upto 750 sq.mt” is exempted. “We fail to understand on what basis the Tangedco had exempted other buildings upto 750 sq.mt,” Mr. Kathirmathiyon said.

He urged the Tangedco to issue correct instructions as per the rules and ensure that the instructions are followed without any relaxation.

