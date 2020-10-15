Tangedco officials asked to comply with TNERC guidelines while erecting transformers

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has asked its officials here to comply with the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission guidelines while erecting transformers near large buildings.

The instructions were given recently following complaints that the rules were not complied with at many locations in Coimbatore district. “While the existing transformers cannot be shifted, efforts will be taken to ensure that the new ones are erected according to the norms,” said a senior official of Tangedco here.

K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, said that according to the TNERC distribution code, if a premises had a total floor area of 900 sq.mt and above or the total demand of all LT services in the building exceeds 150 KW, it should have a distribution transformer within the premises.

The developer should have given space open to sky for the same and guidelines have been issued on the area to be earmarked. The planning authorities issue the building plan approval only if the area was earmarked. However, there were violations and the space required was not provided in several buildings. This led to violation of safety norms too. The public, neighbours, and residents of the building were at risk. Tangedco should not erect transformers outside the building in such cases.

“No one is competent to relax the line clearance and space required for the transformer. This irregularity can be noticed by anyone walking on the road. In most cases, the horizontal clearance is not available. And yet, the power connections were provided,” he said.

Mr. Kathirmathiyon appealed to Tangedco to ensure that such irregularities were not repeated and safety measures were taken for existing connections. If the violations continued, the consumer organisation would look at preferring complaints pointing out individual cases, he said.