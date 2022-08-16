Tangedco grievance redress meeting in Erode on August 17
The Superintending Engineer, Erode Electricity Distribution Circle, Erode, will conduct a grievances redress meeting at the Office of Executive Engineer, Perundurai Division, Karumandichellipalayam, Sanitorium, Perundurai 638 053 at 11 a.m. on August 17.
A release said that Tangedco consumers in Perundurai, Vellode, Ingur, Kodumanal, Chennimalai, Goundachipalayam, Kunnathur, Vijayamangalam, Pidariyur, Pudupalayam and Pallan Goundan Palayam can participate in the meeting and air their grievance, if any and get it redressed.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.