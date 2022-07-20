Tamil Nadu: water discharge from Mettur dam into River Cauvery reduced

With the inflow into Stanley Reservoir in Mettur being reduced, the discharge into River Cauvery was also reduced to 73,391 cusecs on Wednesday morning.

Officials of the Water Resources Department said that with the rain decreasing in catchment areas, the discharge from the dams in Karnataka into Cauvery was reduced from Tuesday. At 8 a.m., the inflow into the reservoir stood at 76,645 cusecs, which was 93,902 cusecs on Tuesday morning.

Currently, the water level stood at 120.40 feet against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 120 feet. The storage was 94.11 tmc ft against the full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. Officials said that discharge from Karnataka dams are expected to drop further as rains have reduced significantly in the last two days.

Meanwhile, the water level in Bhavanisagar reservoir in Erode district is nearing 99 feet against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 105 feet. At 8 a.m. Wednesday, the water level stood at 98.96 feet, the inflow was at 6,641 cusecs and the discharge was 905 cusecs. The storage was 27.92 tmc ft against the capacity of 32.80 tmc ft.