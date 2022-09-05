Tamil Nadu Ministers distribute scholarships for women students in Coimbatore, Tiruppur

Minister for Electricity V. Senthil Balaji (third right) distributes assistance to a female student of the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, in Coimbatore on September 5, along with Collector G. S. Sameeran, MP P. R. Natarajan and varsity’s Vice-Chancellor Geethalakshmi Vellingiri. | Photo Credit: Siva Saravanan S.

Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V. Senthil Balaji distributed the monthly scholarship assistance to female students at the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU), in Coimbatore on September 5. Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, on Monday, inaugurated the Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Higher Education Assurance scheme titled ‘Pudhumai Penn’. Female students who are in Class VI to XII in government schools or girls who studied from Class VI to VIII in private schools under the Right to Education quota and later shifted to government schools for Class IX-XII, can benefit from this scheme, according to a statement from the School Education Department. Mr. Balaji handed out ₹1,000 each to 620 students of the TNAU during his visit to the city. He said totally, in the Coimbatore district, 3,596 female students of 199 colleges would benefit from this scheme by the State. Member of Parliament P. R. Natarajan, Coimbatore Collector G. S. Sameeran, Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar, university’s Vice-Chancellor Geethalakshmi Vellingiri and other officials participated in this event. Students can upload their applications through http://penkalvi.tn.gov.in. For more details, please contact toll-free number - 14417. Tiruppur In Tiruppur, Minister for Information and Publicity M. P. Saminathan and Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj distributed financial assistance to 609 girl students at ₹73 lakh at DRG hall in Arulpuram. Mr. Saminathan said, as many as 2,104 students from 44 colleges would be benefitted out of the scheme in the current academic year, in the district. Tiruppur Collector S. Vineeth, Mayor N. Dinesh Kumar, and other government officials were present.



