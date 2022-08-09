Tamil Nadu has become a den of anti-social elements, says Palaniswami

AIADMK interim general secretary slams the DMK government on a range of issues

Tamil Nadu has become a den of anti-social elements with online gambling and an abysmal law and order situation prevailing since the DMK came to power, alleged AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K.Palaniswami in Dharmapuri on Tuesday.

Arriving to a rousing reception in a well-attended rally of the party, Mr. Palaniswami slammed the DMK government on a range of issues.

“It is laughable that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has announced that he would hold public hearings to elicit public opinion on any proposal to ban online gambling in the State. Can there be two opinions on the dangers of gambling on families?” asked Mr.Palaniswami.

Even as people continued to suffer the economic hardships caused by two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government has increased the property taxes and has proposed to hike power tariff, burdening the public, he charged.

Mr.Palaniswami also alleged that various irrigation schemes announced for Dharmapuri under the AIADMK, including the Ennekolputhur-Thumbalahalli dam link canal scheme, Aliyalam to Thoosetty lake link canal scheme, had been put on the backburner since the district had elected the AIADMK in all its five Constituencies (and allies).

Alluding to the recent leadership crisis in the AIADMK that led to the ouster of former Chief Minister O.Paneerselvam, Mr.Palaniswami said “the traitors of the party have allied with the enemies of the party and Mr. Stalin was actively abetting them in a bid to weaken the party. But the AIADMK will emerge all too strong.”