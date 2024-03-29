Tamil Nadu government has brought investments to the State, says Minister

March 29, 2024 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - COIMBATORE

The DMK Government in Tamil Nadu has brought investments worth almost ₹10 lakh crore to the State in the last three years, said Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa in Coimbatore on Thursday.

At a “Know Your Candidate” programme organised by CREDAI Coimbatore, he said the AIADMK had a cordial relationship with the BJP government in the Centre and the two parties had not brought development to Coimbatore. From the Athikadavu Avinashi scheme to expansion of Coimbatore airport, it was the DMK government that was responsible for development of the kongu region.

Coimbatore can expect major, sector specific announcements from the State government after the election results are announced. It will lead to industrial growth, which in turn will give a thrust to infrastructure requirements. Even if the Central government does not provide funds, the metro rail project will be implemented in Coimbatore.

The Global Investors Meet held in Chennai in January brought investments across the State, he said.

A press release from the Coimbatore chapters of the Confederation of Indian Industry and Young Indians, said that addressing their members earlier, the Minister said Tamil Nadu continued to be the growth engine powering the nation’s growth. The State government had been working towards the betterment of social infrastructure of the State which was poised to drive the growth of the country, he said. Tamil Nadu was the most advanced manufacturing hub as well as urbanised State, he said.