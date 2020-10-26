TAHDCO works inspected

Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation (TADHCO) Limited Managing Director J. Vijayarani on Saturday inspected various works being carried out by it here.

Ms. Vijayarani inspected the construction works at the Ekalavya model school in Kolli Hills and visited establishments that had benefited from TAHDCO schemes.

According to a release, loans amounting to ₹46.08 lakh were provided to 34 persons to start businesses, ₹16.59 lakh loans with subsidies to 13 persons for self-employment and ₹.42.5 lakh loans with subsidies to women self-help groups.