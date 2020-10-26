Coimbatore

TAHDCO works inspected

Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation (TADHCO) Limited Managing Director J. Vijayarani on Saturday inspected various works being carried out by it here.

Ms. Vijayarani inspected the construction works at the Ekalavya model school in Kolli Hills and visited establishments that had benefited from TAHDCO schemes.

According to a release, loans amounting to ₹46.08 lakh were provided to 34 persons to start businesses, ₹16.59 lakh loans with subsidies to 13 persons for self-employment and ₹.42.5 lakh loans with subsidies to women self-help groups.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 26, 2020 11:52:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/tahdco-works-inspected/article32947830.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY