GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TAHDCO to organise expo of products made by SC/ST people

December 30, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation (TAHDCO) will organise next month an exhibition of products made by Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes people.

TN Beat Expo will be a two-day event in Chennai with over 350 stalls exhibiting almost 5,000 products. The organisers expect more than 20,000 visitors.

Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Minister N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati , chairman of TAHDCO, U. Mathivanan, and Managing Director of TAHDCO, K.S. Kandasamy told the press that among the States, Tamil Nadu was the first to organise such a business expo.

The exhibition will focus on expansion of the small-scale startups in sectors such as textiles, engineering, defence, electrical appliances, food processing and waste wealth. The event will have buyer-seller meets and conclaves.

“At this expo, the participants will get an opportunity to display their products and will also cross learn with the other exhibitors. In this way, there will be an upliftment in the tribal community,” said the Collector.

“Within the tribal population, 23% are trying to promote themselves as entrepreneurs from the State,” Mr. Kandasamy told The Hindu.

“People, particularly women, used to work in traditional industries like farming, poultry, and dairy. But, they are moving into more contemporary industries like auto driving and renting, and tailoring. Almost 90,000 school uniforms will be sewn by women as part of a uniform stitching project that TAHDCO just acquired,” he said.

Related Topics

Coimbatore

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.