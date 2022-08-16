TAHDCO joins hands with HCL to provide higher education for Adi Dravidar students

TAHDCO in association with HCL has proposed to support the higher education of Adi Dravidar and Scheduled Tribe students, who have cleared Plus-Two this year.

Adi Dravidar and Scheduled Tribe students who had passed out of government schools in 2021-22 with 60% marks are eligible for the programme.

As per the proposed plan, HCL will provide online training for first six months, followed by factory floor training in the next six months in any of its units across the country. A stipend of ₹ 10,000 will be provided from the sixth month.

In the second year, the students will admitted to BSc (Design and Computing) in BITS (Pilani) in Rajasthan. The students may continue to work with HCL and pursue graduation, according to the release.

Similarly, students will be admitted to BCA course in SASHTRA University in Thanjavur while working for HCL, according to the release.

Further details may be ascertained on www.tahdco.com