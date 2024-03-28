SVEEP activities liven up college campuses in Tiruppur district

March 28, 2024 07:06 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

College campuses in Tiruppur district that accounts for eight Assembly segments falling in five Lok Sabha constituencies are agog with Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) awareness exercises being carried out by the Department of Information and Publicity.

Tiruppur North and Tiruppur South segments are in Tiruppur Lok Sabha constituency; Dharapuram (SC) and Kangayam (SC) in Erode Lok Sabha constituency; Avinashi in the Nilgiris Lok Sabha constituency; Palladam in Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency, and Udumalpet and Madathukulam are in Pollachi Lok Sabha constituency.

Earlier this week, Tiruppur District Collector T. Christuraj initiated a two-wheeler rally at LRG College for Women. Rangoli and Mehendi competitions were conducted wherein the students creatively highlighted the main slogans: Think Twice, Vote Wise, and Vote for Better India.

Officials of Revenue and other departments explained to the students that the flagship programme of the Election Commission of India for voter education, spreading voter awareness and promoting voter literacy in India was a multi-intervention programme that reached out through different modes and media to educate citizens, electors, and voters about the electoral process to increase their awareness and promote informed participation.

The staff of the Department of Social Welfare have been deployed to familiarise students with the Electronic Voting Machines.

There were 33,329 first-time voters in Tiruppur district, and the endeavour is to reach out to them in large numbers in colleges, Public Relations Officer of Tiruppur district S.G. Satishkumar said. There was enthusiastic participation by students on college campuses for the SVEEP awareness programmes in the forms of signature campaign and competitions, he added.

The Public Relations Department is also screening short films on voter participation through digital display screens on vehicles in the Corporation limit, municipalities, town panchayats and panchayat unions.