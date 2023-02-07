HamberMenu
Survey records 9,494 birds in 20 wetlands in Coimbatore district 

The survey was held on January 29 as part of the first phase of the State-wide synchronised bird census organised by the Forest Department 

February 07, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - COIMBATORE 

The Hindu Bureau
An Osprey spotted at Pethikuttai near Sirumugai in Coimbatore.

An Osprey spotted at Pethikuttai near Sirumugai in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A total of 9,494 birds of different species were recorded in 20 select wetlands in Coimbatore district in a survey held on January 29 as part of the first phase of the State-wide synchronised bird census organised by the Forest Department.  

A total of 20 teams comprising birding experts, forest staff and birding enthusiasts carried out the exercise in Walayar backwaters, Kurichi, Ukkadam, Senkulam, Vellalore, Singanallur, Kannampalayam, Pallapalayam, Irugur, Perur, Krishnampathi, Kolarampathi, Narasampathi, Selvampathi, Vedapatti, Sulur, Achankulam, Kalapatti, Ukkulam and Pethikuttai (Sirumugai).

As per the survey findings shared by the Forest Department, the highest bird counts were reported from Walayar backwaters (1189), followed by Pethikuttai (959). The highest bird species counts were reported from Pethikuttai (89), followed by Krishnampathi (84), the report said. 

However, the report was bereft of details such as total number of species recorded across the 20 wetlands (migrant and resident birds) and comparison findings with previous year’s census statistics. 

According to the Department, Black-capped Kingfisher spotted from Pallapalayam wetland, Small Pratincoles seen in large numbers in Walayar backwaters, River Tern in Ukkadam and Kurichi tanks, Osprey and Greater Spotted Eagle in Pethikuttai were among important sightings. 

The Coimbatore Nature Society, The Nature and Butterfly Society and WWF-India carried out the survey along with the field staff of Coimbatore Forest Division.

The second phase of the State-wide survey scheduled to be held on March 5 will estimate terrestrial birds. 

