Surveillance team seizes over ₹44 lakh unaccounted cash in the Nilgiris

More than ₹ 44.57 lakh in unaccounted cash has been seized by flying squads and static surveillance teams in the Nilgiris till Wednesday.
According to a press release, Gudalur constituency witnessed the highest amount of cash seized in the district, with ₹ 39.16 lakh in cash seized, while more than ₹ 3 lakh was seized in Udhagamandalam and ₹ 2 lakh in Coonoor.
The district administration also stated that flying squads have been formed to ensure that liquor is not purchased in large quantities by political parties or individuals to distribute to members of the public.
To ensure that political outfits do not smuggle large quantities of liquor for distribution, the flying squad comprising the manager of Tasmac for the Nilgiris, M. Sekar, and Zonal officer, Natesan, have been formed. They can be reached via phone – 94450 29724 and 98656 11512) by the public who wish to inform them about any model code of conduct violations at local Tasmac shops.
On Wednesday, the Department of Animal Husbandry was distributing free chicken hatchlings to beneficiaries they had identified prior to the announcement of the elections. After local residents complained to the district administration, the department was asked to stop the distribution.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath