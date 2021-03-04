Surveillance team seizes over ₹44 lakh unaccounted cash in the Nilgiris

Gudalur constituency witnesses highest amount of seizure

More than ₹ 44.57 lakh in unaccounted cash has been seized by flying squads and static surveillance teams in the Nilgiris till Wednesday.

According to a press release, Gudalur constituency witnessed the highest amount of cash seized in the district, with ₹ 39.16 lakh in cash seized, while more than ₹ 3 lakh was seized in Udhagamandalam and ₹ 2 lakh in Coonoor.

The district administration also stated that flying squads have been formed to ensure that liquor is not purchased in large quantities by political parties or individuals to distribute to members of the public.

To ensure that political outfits do not smuggle large quantities of liquor for distribution, the flying squad comprising the manager of Tasmac for the Nilgiris, M. Sekar, and Zonal officer, Natesan, have been formed. They can be reached via phone – 94450 29724 and 98656 11512) by the public who wish to inform them about any model code of conduct violations at local Tasmac shops.

On Wednesday, the Department of Animal Husbandry was distributing free chicken hatchlings to beneficiaries they had identified prior to the announcement of the elections. After local residents complained to the district administration, the department was asked to stop the distribution.