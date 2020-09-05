Surplus water from Amaravathi dam released

Tiruppur With increased inflow, surplus water was released from the Amaravathi dam in Tiruppur district on Friday night.
An official from the Public Works Department (Water Resources Organisation) said the water level touched 88.5 feet against the full reservoir level of 90 feet at 8 p.m. on Friday. While the water released was around 4,800 cusecs on Friday night, the outflow was reduced to 675 cusecs on Saturday morning, the official said. On Saturday, the storage was 3.913 tmc against the capacity of 4.047 tmc.
This is the first time in two years that the surplus water was released from the dam, apart from regular release for irrigation. Surplus water was previously released from the dam in August 2018, the official said. While the water was released for irrigation for the old and new ayacut areas in August this year, the State government is considering a proposal to release the water for irrigation again this month, the official said.
Sources in the Revenue Department said on Saturday that flood warning was already issued to two villages - Elayamuthur and Kallapuram - on the banks of the Amaravathi earlier in the week. Government schools in the vicinity have been arranged to be used as shelters in case of flooding, the sources added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath