Surplus water discharged from Gunderipallam Reservoir

With water level at Gunderipallam Reservoir attaining its full level of 42 feet, about 500 cusecs water is being discharged from the reservoir here on Tuesday.

Heavy rain in Vilankombai, Gundri, Kadambur hills, Malliamman Durgham and forest areas of Thookanaickenpalayam Range on Monday night led to the reservoir receiving copious water in the early hours of Tuesday. The reservoir with a storage capacity of 1.08 tmc attained its full level as surplus water is discharged from the morning.

Since the flow of water in the surplus canal is high, officials issued warning to people living in Kongarpalayam, Vinobanagar, Vaniputhur, Kavundampalayam, Arasankottai and other villages in the area to be cautious and they were asked not to enter the canal to take bath or wash clothes.

Farmers in the area said that though the reservoir was constructed in 1978, no desilting works was done in all these years and they claim that one tmc water is mixed with River Bhavani without being utilised. In February, the Minister for School Education K.A. Sengottaiyan, while laying the foundation stone for construction of check dams across the surplus canal, said that the height of the reservoir would be increased by three feet so that more water could be stored.