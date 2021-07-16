Coimbatore

Surgery for mucormycosis in brain successfully conducted at Salem GH

The Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital here has successfully removed mucormycosis infection in brain. Doctors said that the patient is recovering well.

A 47-year-old male patient who has recovered from COVID-19 disease visited the hospital recently complaining of severe headache and nose blockage. On diagnosis, doctors found black fungus in nasal cavity extending to the right side of frontal lobe of brain. The patient was treated with antifungal drugs and nasal cavity debridement by ENT doctors.

Valli Sathyamoorthy, Dean of the hospital said that after it was found that the fungus infection increased in size, a team of doctors comprising L. Shankar, L. Feroz Ahamed and Ravish Kumar Sinha operated the patient and removed the large fungal ball. After surgery, the patient was continued with antifungal drugs and was ready for discharge, Dr. Valli said.

The Dean on Thursday inaugurated the modern MRI scan and ultrasound device at the hospital in the presence of Medical Superintendent V. Dhanapal and other senior doctors.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 16, 2021 11:56:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/surgery-for-mucormycosis-in-brain-successfully-conducted-at-salem-gh/article35374284.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY