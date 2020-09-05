Support materials given to Coimbatore police personnel

Coimbatore City Police on Saturday distributed COVID-19 support materials, including safety gears and health supplements, to police personnel.
The materials included masks, gloves, sanitisers, protective goggles, health supplements, and energy drinks that were given to 2,500 police personnel.
Coimbatore City Police Commissioner Sumit Sharan said that all the police stations in the city are having WhatsApp groups wherein personnel having symptoms of COVID-19 or those feeling unwell could share information. Such personnel will be asked to remain home quarantined.
“Those having symptoms for more than a day need to get tested. The number of personnel working in stations have also been reduced to avoid cluttering,” he said.
So far, 115 police personnel attached to Coimbatore City Police tested positive for COVID-19. As of Saturday, 16 personnel were undergoing treatment, said Mr. Sharan.
He added that all personnel who tested positive, except those were undergoing treatment, recovered from COVID-19 and none of them had required ventilator support.
