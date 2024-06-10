GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Students welcomed as schools reopen in Erode district

Published - June 10, 2024 06:03 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Teachers welcome students by flowering flower petals on them as schools reopen after summer vacation in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Monday.

Teachers welcome students by flowering flower petals on them as schools reopen after summer vacation in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Students were welcomed with sweets and flowers as schools in Erode district reopened for the new academic year after the summer vacations.

Teachers greeted the students with flowers, sweets, and balloons. Many government schools featured floral arches and decorative items. At some schools, teachers showered flower petals on the students and distributed sweet pongal in celebration of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi’s birth anniversary on June 3. At all government and government-aided schools, students received textbooks, notebooks, and atlases on the first day.

Several areas in the city where schools are located along the road experienced traffic congestion in the morning, as many parents parked their cars and two-wheelers on the road to drop off their children.

