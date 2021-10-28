Student volunteers to assist Coimbatore City Police in traffic regulation

Initiative launched in view of the rush in market areas ahead of Deepavali

Coimbatore City Police will engage student volunteers from city colleges in traffic regulation and road safety awareness in association with people’s initiative ‘Uyir’.

Senior police officers said that student volunteers attached to ‘Uyir Clubs’ in city colleges will assist the police personnel in traffic management in crowded areas and main junctions in the city from Thursday.

The volunteers will work in two shifts -- from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. -- in Town Hall areas and Gandhipuram.

The initiative was launched in view of the rush in market areas that are also witnessing traffic congestion ahead of Deepavali.

S.R. Senthilkumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), chaired a meeting-cum-training for the volunteers on Wednesday. “The volunteers will not be deployed alone. They will be posted in small groups of five or 10 along with police personnel,” he said.

According to the officer, the volunteers would also educate the public on road safety and traffic rules through various activities.

With the district continuing to report over 100 cases of COVID-19, the volunteers would also educate people on the need to follow safety norms such as physical distancing and use of masks in public places.

Sources from ‘Uyir’ said that the volunteers would wear T-shirts bearing ‘Uyir’ logo for easy identification.