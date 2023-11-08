Student from Krishnagiri ends life in college hostel in Coimbatore 

November 08, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A student hailing from Krishnagiri district was found dead in the hostel of a private college near Coimbatore on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as K. Keerthana, who is from Pochampalli in Krishnagiri district. She was a third year undergraduate student of a college near Coimbatore, the police said.

Two roommates found Keerthana dead in the hostel room when they returned after the classes around 4.30 p.m. on Wednesday.

After being alerted by the college authorities, the Madukkarai police reached the spot and shifted the body to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. The police suspect that she ended her life.

The police said that further investigation was on to find out the reason behind the student having taken the extreme step.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)