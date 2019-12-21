Student found hanging in hostel room

A student studying in Class XI was found hanging in his hostel room at a private school in Karamadai on Thursday.
The police said the body of K. Harish (15) was found hanging at around 4.30 p.m.
The deceased complained of severe stomach ache to the hostel warden prior to the incident, the police claimed. The body was sent for autopsy at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Friday and further action would be taken based on the autopsy findings, the police said.
The Karamadai police registered a case.
Relatives of the boy staged a protest outside the Collectorate on Friday evening alleging foul play in his death.
Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.