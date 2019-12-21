Student found hanging in hostel room

A student studying in Class XI was found hanging in his hostel room at a private school in Karamadai on Thursday.

The police said the body of K. Harish (15) was found hanging at around 4.30 p.m.

The deceased complained of severe stomach ache to the hostel warden prior to the incident, the police claimed. The body was sent for autopsy at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Friday and further action would be taken based on the autopsy findings, the police said.

The Karamadai police registered a case.

Relatives of the boy staged a protest outside the Collectorate on Friday evening alleging foul play in his death.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050