April 30, 2024 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A 19-year-old student of a private college near Karumathampatti in Coimbatore was found dead in her college hostel room on Tuesday.

Preliminary investigation by the police revealed that the student, P. Pavithra of Sriram Nagar at Thiruvaiyaru in Thanjavur, had ended her life. She was pursuing her first year undergraduate course at the college.

According to the police, Pavithra’s classmates and friends found her depressed after the college authorities announced results of semester examinations on Monday. A police officer said that she had arrears in three papers.

“Friends and classmates had consoled and assured her that she could clear the three papers in another attempt. However, she took the extreme step at the hostel room on Tuesday,” the officer said.

Pavithra did not go to the college on Tuesday and remained at the hostel. The college authorities noticed her absence and directed the person in charge of the hostel to enquire about her. She was found dead in the room.

The police shifted the body to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, where the postmortem will be held on Wednesday.

Following the girl’s death, a section of students boycotted classes and staged a protest on the campus. They withdrew the agitation after college authorities held talks with them.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)