Student attempts Limca record with wall painting

A first-year student at NIFT-TEA College of Knitwear Fashion, Tiruppur attempted to enter the Limca Book of Records by finishing a wall painting in 25 days.
R. Sanjay Kumar, a first year student at Costume Design and Fashion, said that he started the painting on June 17 and finished it on July 11. Painted on a 504 sq.ft. wall on the college premises, the art pays tribute to 14 famous personalities from the world of art, music and fashion, he said. This wall painting depicts a map of the world and recreates the works of these personalities, said G. Boopathi Vijay, a lecturer from the Department of Apparel Fashion Design who was the mentor of this project. “The works were done on the map on either the artist’s home country or the country where they died,” he explained.
For instance, Michelangelo’s ‘The Creation of Adam’ was painted on Italy where he was born and Leonardo da Vinci’s ‘The Last Supper’ was painted on France, where he died.
The college provided accommodation to the student for 25 days to finish thie painting, said 18-year-old Mr. Kumar. “I would wake up at around 5.30 a.m. and finish the work at around 2 a.m. the next day,” he recalled, noting that he slept for less than four hours every day.
As the college was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was easy for him to focus on the painting. NIFT-TEA College of Knitwear Fashion has submitted this attempt to Limca Book of Records and the results are awaited, he said.
