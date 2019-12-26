Coimbatore

Strong rooms at counting centres ready

The counting centre at Vasavi College at Chithode in Erode district.

The counting centre at Vasavi College at Chithode in Erode district.

Dispatch of poll materials from six PU offices to begin on Thursday afternoon

With stage set for the first phase of polling for the rural local body election to be held on December 27, six counting centres, where ballot papers would be kept in strong rooms after elections and rooms where votes would be counted have been kept ready here on Wednesday.

Polling for first phase is scheduled for December 27, while the second phase will be held on December 30. Dispatch of poll materials from six panchayat union offices would begin from Thursday afternoon. Vehicles and 58 zonal parties have been kept ready at the VOC Park Grounds.

Sealed boxes

After polling on Friday, ballot papers in the sealed boxes would be transported to the six centres in the district.

Centres in each panchayat unions include Erode – Vasavi Arts College, Chithode, Modakurichi – Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Modakurichi, Kodumudi - Shri Sankara Vidhyasala Boys HSS, Kodumudi, Nambiyur – GHSS, Kurumandur, Talavadi - GHSS, Talavadi, Gobichettipalayam - Gobi Arts and Science College, Gobichettipalayam and Thookanaickenpalayam – GHSS, Bungalowpudur.

Election officials said that there are 9,28,883 electors for the rural body elections and ballot papers printed include district panchayat ward member (9,49,000 ballot papers), panchayat union ward member (10,09,000), village panchayat president (11,48,500) and village panchayat ward member (14,40,700 ballot papers).

Appointment orders for polling personnel for phase one will be issued on Thursday while orders for personnel for second phase will be issued on December 29, officials said.

