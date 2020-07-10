Street vendors warned against selling masks with fake N95 label

With the governments mandating wearing masks in public to prevent spread of COVID-19, many are trying to make money using the situation by selling poor quality masks and masks with fake N95 labels on roadsides.
Health officials advise the public to wear cloth masks over disposable ones as the former can be washed and reused while surgical masks require measures to dispose through authorised agencies. Hence, several street vendors are selling masks made of different fabrics with fake N95 labels affixed on them.
J.M. Boopathi, president of Consumer Voice Foundation, said, “many street vendors are selling such masks for ₹40- ₹50 per piece. People will get misled by the labels. Officials should take stern action against such persons.”
District Collector S.A.Raman warned of criminal action against persons selling masks with fake labels. Mr. Raman said that its wrong to sell masks with such labels. It had also come to the notice of the authorities that at some places, the vendors were reusing/ selling discarded fabric masks after washing them. Action would be taken against such persons, he said.
He advised the public not to discard masks made with non-woven fabric along with general waste. “Wash them with soap water, pack them separately, mark it with red ink as ‘masks.’ Wear reusable masks only after thoroughly washing them in soap water and drying them in sun for two days,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath