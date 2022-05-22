Stray cattle menace: Coimbatore Corporation warns of action against owners

Coimbatore Corporation has warned animal owners of action if they were to let the animals astray on roads.

In a release issued on Saturday, the Corporation said it was receiving complaints that cattle and horses were set free on roads by owners. Their presence inconvenienced road users, resulted in traffic jam and caused accidents.

Starting June 1, the Corporation would impound those animals, slap fine ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹25,000 and release the animals only after owners paid the fine. The Corporation would also initiate legal action against the owners.

If the owners did not pay the fine, the Corporation would send the animals to animal care centres, the release added.