Stolen mobile phones recovered

Superintendent of Police, Tiruppur district, G. Shashank Sai on Tuesday handed over 41 mobile phones that were stolen in the past three months in various parts of the district to the respective owners.

Worth around ₹ 5 lakh in total, the mobile phones were handed over at the District Police Office on Palladam Road. A release said Mr. Sai ordered the formation of a special team led by Additional SP-Cyber Crime Krishnasamy for the recovery of these phones across the district.

The Cyber Crime police traced the mobile phones using the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number, according to the release. The SP said the public should report to the Cyber Crime police at the earliest if their mobile phones were stolen.