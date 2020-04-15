State Government keen on ensuring lockdown is effective, says Minister

While the State Government is keen on effective implementation of the lockdown to check the spread of COVID-19, it also wanted to ensure that the livelihood of the poor and have-nots is taken care of, Minister for Municipal Administration S.P. Velumani said here on Wednesday at a meeting with officials to review the situation in Coimbatore district.

The district administration had declared parts of Anamalai, Pollachi North, Pollachi South, Kinathukadavu, Madukkarai, Vadamadurai, Annur, Sirumugai and Mettupalayam as containment zones in the rural areas.

Likewise, the Coimbatore Corporation had declared parts of Sundarapuram, Kuniamuthur, Ukkadam, Flower Market, R.S. Puram, K.K. Pudur, Kavundampalayam, Cheran Managar and Podanur as containment zones.

People from within were not allowed to go out and those from outside should not enter these zones. The administration had taken steps to meet the needs of the people in these zones, a press release from the administration, quoting the Minister, said.

Budget canteens help

The 15 budget canteens (Amma Unavagam) had served food to around 1.12 lakh people, thrice a day, between March 24 and April 15. Another 40,000 persons – migrant labourers, differently abled, people living off the streets had received food from the 15 community kitchens, the release said.

The administration had tested 2,150 persons who had travelled abroad, showed COVID-19 symptoms or were secondary contacts of affected persons. Of those, 1,330 had tested negative and 126 were found COVID-19 positive.

The analyses of the swab samples of 694 persons were underway and the results would soon be out.

Fever check

Mr. Velumani also said that the administration had quarantined 1,008 persons and was engaged in door-to-door fever check in their neighbourhood.

The Minister explained various relief measures the State Government had taken such as distribution of ₹1,000 to each rice card holder and groceries to all card holders under the public distribution system and the transfer of ₹1,000 to construction workers registered with the welfare board concerned, auto rickshaw drivers.

Special officer deputed to oversee the relief works Kumar Jayant, Collector K. Rajamani and senior officials were present at the review meeting.

230 test negative

Meanwhile, sources said 230 persons in the city, whose swab samples were lifted over the last two days by the Coimbatore Corporation, have tested negative for COVID-19. Their test reports were received on Wednesday, sources said.