State government has implemented various welfare schemes for weavers: official

Dharmendra Pratap Yadav, Principal Secretary, Handlooms, Handicrafts, Textiles and Khadi Department, on Friday visited the Chenkumar Weavers’ Cooperative Production and Sale Society Limited at Chennimalai here and interacted with the weavers.

Accompanied by Textiles Commissioner M. Vallalar, and District Collector H. Krishnanunni, Mr. Yadav inspected the weaving process at the society. He said the State government had implemented various welfare schemes for the benefit of the weaving community.

There are 188 handloom weaving cooperative societies and 51 power loom weaving cooperative societies in the district, he said and added that 56,583 handloom weavers and 7,283 power loom weavers were involved in various works. Bedsheets, pillow covers, bedspreads, duster, jamakkalam, kora and cotton saris were manufactured by the societies and marketed, he added.

Mr. Yadav said the weavers were provided free electricity and covered under savings and protection scheme, old-age pension scheme, family pension scheme, green house scheme, loans under e-Mudra and other welfare schemes.

“Free dhotis and saris for Pongal festival and uniforms for government schoolchildren are manufactured by these societies,” he added. He listened to the grievances of the weavers and assured them that steps would be taken to redress them.

Sarathy Subburaj, Joint Director, Department of Textiles; Natarajan and Tamilarasi, Joint Directors/Managing Directors, Department of Handloom and Textiles; P. Saravanan, Assistant Director, Department of Handloom and Textiles, Erode Range, Karthick, Perundurai Tahsildar, and other officials were present.