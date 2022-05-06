SSLC exams begin in districts

SSLC students offering prayers in front of Thiruvalluvar statue before the start of the exam in Erode on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Over 28,000 students appeared for the SSLC board exams in 113 centres across Erode district on Friday.

A total of 28,365 students, 870 private candidates and 228 scribes for students with disabilities are expected to take up the examinations scheduled to be held from May 6 to 30. Students wrote the Language paper on the first day for which a total of 113 chief superintendents and 203 flying squad members were posted for duty.

Collector H. Krishnanunni inspected the centre at Nambiyur Government Boys Higher Secondary School. Officials said generators were in place at the centres to provide uninterrupted power supply to the classrooms.

Salem

A policeman distributing masks to SSLC students at the entrance of the Kottai Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Salem on Friday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

In Salem district, over 45,000 students appeared for the exams at 182 centres, including six centres for private candidates. Also, scribes wrote exams for 425 students with disabilities. A total of 30 question paper controllers, 35 transit officers, 182 chief supervisors, 182 department officers, 2,300 hall supervisors, 350 scribes and 413 non-teaching staff were deployed for smooth conduct of examination. Collector S. Karmegam inspected the centre at Sirumalar Matriculation Higher Secondary School on Four Road.

A release from the Collectorate said 39,255 Plus Two students wrote the exams on Thursday while 1,951 students were absent. Officials were asked to check the reason for their absence. The release said the enquiry would reveal whether they were absent due to fear of exam or poverty or child marriage or any other reason. Steps would be taken to ensure that they wrote their remaining exams, the release added.

Special Correspondent adds from Krishnagiri

Class X students writing exams in Krishnagiri on Friday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

A total of 24,742 students appeared for the SSLC board exams here on Friday. Of the total of 26,798 students slated to appear, 2,056 students were absent. The high absenteeism was spread across all four education districts of Krishnagiri, Hosur, Mathur and Denkanikottai. Hosur reported 532 absentees, Krishnagiri 504 absentee, Denkanikottai 612 absentees and Mathur reported 408 absentees.

In Dharmapuri, with over 1,340 students failing to appear for the exam, 22,448 students wrote the exam. Over 2,120 personnel have been deployed for the conduct of the SSLC exams.