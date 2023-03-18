HamberMenu
SSI placed under suspension in Salem

March 18, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A Special Sub Inspector (SSI) was placed under suspension for sending obscene messages to a woman on Friday.

P. Thamaraiselvan (50) is an SSI attached to the Suramangalam Crime Branch. Last month, a 33-year-old woman lodged a complaint with the Suramangalam police about her missing jewellery. On March 8, the SSI called the woman at midnight and spoke obscene words and also sent messages to her.

Shocked by this, the woman lodged a complaint with City Police Commissioner B. Vijayakumari the next day. The Commissioner immediately transferred the SSI to the Armed Reserve Police and directed intelligence officials to review the call records and messages and submit a report. After inquiry, the IS officials submitted their report to the Commissioner. Based on the inquiry, the Commissioner issued a suspension order to Thamaraiselvan on Friday.

