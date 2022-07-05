SSI placed under suspension for ‘delay’ in investigation

The Coimbatore City Police placed a special sub-inspector (SSI) attached to the Kuniyamuthur station under suspension for alleged delay in investigating an alleged case of assault on a DMK worker.

According to the police, SSI Premkumar faced disciplinary action for failing to visit the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH), where the complainant, V. Karthikeyan (44) of Alamelu Nagar near Kovaipudur, got himself admitted following alleged assault by four men, and record his statement after receiving an intimation.

As per the complaint lodged by Mr. Karthikeyan, who is into real estate business, has a membership in the Corporation’s badminton court at Marutham Nagar, Kovaipudur. According to him, a membership fee of ₹1,000 and a monthly fee of ₹500 have to be paid to use the court.

The complainant alleged that D. Ramesh (43), AIADMK councillor of ward 90 of the Coimbatore Corporation, came to the court along with his friends C. Johnson (31), S. Abuthagir (37), S. Sathrak (21) and Martin to play badminton on Sunday evening. They had not paid the membership fee.

The police said Mr. Karthikeyan asked them for the membership fee which the accused refused to pay. They assaulted Mr. Karthikeyan and abused him. He, later, sought treatment at CMCH, the police said.

Though an intimation on the admission of Mr. Karthikeyan at CMCH was sent to SSI Premkumar through the police outpost at the hospital around 3 a.m. on Monday, he visited the patient to record his statement only around 6 a.m. A case was registered against the accused and the police arrested Ramesh, Johnson, Abuthagir and Sathrak.

According to the city police, Mr. Premkumar was placed under suspension for not acting quickly on the intimation about the hospitalisation of the complainant.