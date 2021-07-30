Spotted deer rescued from 100-ft-deep well

A female spotted deer that fell into a 100-ft-deep farm well was rescued by the Forest Department and released into Anthiyur forest here on Friday.

Anthiyur Forest Range office received information that a deer had fell into a well at Kandukarar Thottam in Perumugai village in Athani area. A team led by Forest Range Officer K. Uthirasamy and Forester N. Shanmugavadivu visited the spot. The well had water up to 50 ft. The team used a net to lift the the deer out of the well. As the deer was found in a good condition, it was released into the forest at South Bargur Kappukadu in Athani East beat. Officials said the deer must have strayed out of the forest in search of fodder and water.