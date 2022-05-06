Coimbatore

Special train for RRB examination

Salem Division of Southern Railway has announced a pair of special trains between Tirunelveli and Mysuru via Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode and Salem Junctions for the Railway Recruitment Board examinations.

A release said that Train No. 06039 Tirunelveli – Mysuru Special Train will leave Tirunelveli at 10.10 p.m. on May 7 (Saturday) to reach Mysuru at 11.55 p.m. on May 8 (Sunday).

Train No.06040 Mysuru – Tirunelveli Special Train will leave Mysuru at 8.15 p.m. on May 10 (Tuesday) to reach Tirunelveli at 9.30 p.m. the next day.


