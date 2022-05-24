Special team set up to nab the accused in rape case

Three other accused persons were arrested on Sunday

The Namakkal district police have formed a special team to arrest an absconding accused in the recent case of rape of a 29-year-old widow. The police arrested three other accused persons on Sunday.

The police said the woman was threatened and raped by four youths near Besanam on Thursday while she was talking to a friend on the roadside. They also robbed her of ₹3,000 in cash and valuables. The police registered a case under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code.

The accused have been identified as Murali, Dinesh Kumar and Valarasu of Besanam and Naveen Kumar of Alagu Nagar.

Murali, Dinesh Kumar and Naveen Kumar were arrested and remanded. The special team would track Valarasu down, a senior police official said.