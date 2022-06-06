Special camps in 60 village panchayats in Erode on Tuesday

To benefit farmers in village panchayats, special camps under the Kalaignar’s All Village Integrated Agriculture Development Project will be held at 60 panchayat offices in the district on Tuesday.

The scheme integrates 13 government departments to ensure development of the villages particularly for reviving agricultural operations in selected panchayats in the district.

Officials from the departments of farmers’ welfare, animal husbandry, revenue and disaster management, horticulture, agriculture marketing, agriculture engineering, rural development, khadi and village industries board, fisheries, water resources and cooperative department will be participating in the camps and receive petitions from the farmers.

Also, applications related to lifting gravel and sediments from water bodies, PM-KISAN scheme, crop insurance, drip irrigation, patta transfer, new power connection, name transfer and forming farmers manufacturing organisations will be received by the officials.

Camps will be held at panchayat offices from 10 a.m.

.