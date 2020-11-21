Special camps conducted for revision of electoral rolls

Ahead of the State Assembly elections, special camps were held across Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts for voters to make changes in the draft electoral rolls on Saturday.

According to officials from the District Administration, the special camps covered 3,048 polling stations across the 10 Assembly constituencies in Coimbatore district. The camps were held from 9.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the polling stations, where the forms for enrolment, deletion and correction in the electoral roll were made available for the voters.

The draft electoral roll for the voters in the 10 Assembly constituencies namely Mettupalayam, Kavundampalayam, Coimbatore North, Sulur, Thondamuthur, Kinathukadavu Coimbatore South, Singanallur, Pollachi and Valparai was released on November 16. The special camps will continue in the same locations on Sunday and will also be held on December 12 and 13, officials said.

In Tiruppur, District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan inspected the special camps held at three schools in Avinashi and Tiruppur North Assembly constituencies on Saturday. The camps covered 2,493 polling stations in the district, officials said. The eight Assembly constituencies in Tiruppur district are Dharapuram, Kangeyam, Avinashi, Tiruppur North, Tiruppur South, Palladam, Udumalpet and Madathukulam.