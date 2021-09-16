Coimbatore

Solar powered bus shelter opened onSalem-Krishnagiri bypass road

Solar powered bus shelter inaugurated by member of parliament Dr. A. Chellakumar near Aavin flyover in Krishnagiri on Thursday. 16 September 2021.   | Photo Credit: BASHKARAN N

A solar powered bus shelter, established with funding from Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme, was declared open by A.Chellakumar, MP, on Thursday. The shelter has been set up at a cost of ₹13.5 lakh near Aavin flyover on Salem-Krishnagiri bypass road.

Dr. Chellakumar said the shelter had been a long pending demand by the constituents and benefit commuters waiting for inter-district buses.

The shelter has been designed to be dismantled and reassembled for future relocation. In the event of road expansion works, the bus shelter can be easily dismantled and shifted to a new location.

The bus shelter is fitted with solar panel and also equipped with LED TV.


