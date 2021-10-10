Snatchers target woman rider, escape with broken chain piece

Two-wheeler-borne miscreants snatched a portion of the gold chain of a 34-year-old woman when she was riding her scooter near Coimbatore on Friday.

The police said that a part of the one sovereign chain belonging to S. Neelavathi, a resident of Kalampalayam, was snatched by two men who came in a motorcycle.

The incident took place around 6.45 p.m. when Ms. Neelavathi, a tailor, was returning from Thudiyalur after paying her two-wheeler loan instalment, said the police.

The snatchers approached her at Sri Bharathi Nagar on G Kavundampalayam to Kattanjimalai road. The pillion rider grabbed the woman’s chain and she promptly held it with one hand. The chain broke and the snatchers escaped with one part. Ms. Neelavathi fell on the road after losing control of the scooter. Her left ear was injured.

The Periyanaickenpalayam police registered a case based on the complaint lodged by the woman.

Youth held for murder attempt

The Peelamedu police on Friday arrested a 21-year-old man on charges of attempting to murder his friend.

The arrested has been identified as K. Sakthivel, a resident of Sowripalayam on Peelamedu main road.

The police said that Sakthivel had asked money from his friend K. Murugan (26), a resident of Eswaran Kovil Street at Sowripalayam, to bring out his friend from prison on bail.

The police said that Murugan refused to give money, following which Sakthivel quarrelled with him.

Sakthivel stabbed Murugan on his abdomen and he was rushed to a private hospital for treatment. The Peelamedu police arrested Sakthivel based on a complaint lodged by Murugan.