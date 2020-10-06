Smart Cities works in Salem inspected

Salem Corporation Commissioner R. Sadheesh on Tuesday inspected works being carried out under the Smart Cities Mission at Anna Park and Thongum Poonga here.
Officials said that under the mission, the Salem Corporation was constructing a multi-purpose hall at ₹10.50 crore at Thongum Poonga, and was developing the Anna Park at ₹12.90 crore.
As for the multi-purpose hall, the main hall would have 1000 seats and the dining hall 440. Mr. Sadheesh said in a release that the building would have ample parking space.
A major picnic spot in the city, the Anna Park would have an attractive entrance and nine new amusement facilities for children.. The other facilities at the park include an open-air theatre with 200 seats, a water-light show, and an artificial waterfall.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath