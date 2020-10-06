Smart Cities works in Salem inspected

Salem Corporation Commissioner R. Sadheesh on Tuesday inspected works being carried out under the Smart Cities Mission at Anna Park and Thongum Poonga here.

Officials said that under the mission, the Salem Corporation was constructing a multi-purpose hall at ₹10.50 crore at Thongum Poonga, and was developing the Anna Park at ₹12.90 crore.

As for the multi-purpose hall, the main hall would have 1000 seats and the dining hall 440. Mr. Sadheesh said in a release that the building would have ample parking space.

A major picnic spot in the city, the Anna Park would have an attractive entrance and nine new amusement facilities for children.. The other facilities at the park include an open-air theatre with 200 seats, a water-light show, and an artificial waterfall.