Small-scale gold smithies in Coimbatore city to reopen on July 22

Small-scale gold smithies in Coimbatore Corporation limits will reopen on July 22 (Wednesday).

The district authorities had asked the smithies to down shutters following COVID-19 positive cases at one of the jewellery manufacturing units a few days ago.

“We appealed to MLA Amman K. Arjunan and Minister S.P. Velumani for permission to reopen the small smithies. These are units that have just five or six people and they work out of their house. They will not come out of their house. The authorities gave permission on Tuesday afternoon,” said S. M. Kamal Hasan, president of Coimbatore Goldsmiths Association.

“There is demand now and these small-scale jewellery workshops can start functioning. These goldsmiths will not demand financial support from the government if they are permitted to work,” he added. The medium and large-scale jewellery making units will remain shut and the containment area restrictions will continue in the COVID-19 affected areas where the smithies are located, said Mr. Kamal Hasan.