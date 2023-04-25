HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Skeletal remains of juvenile elephant found in forest near Coimbatore 

Officials believe the animal, believed to be five or six years old, died about three months ago; its bones and skull, with tusks intact, were found in Rathapparai in the Boluvampatti Block III reserve forest on Monday; the cause of death could not be ascertained due to decomposition of the carcass

April 25, 2023 03:43 pm | Updated 03:43 pm IST - COIMBATORE 

The Hindu Bureau
The remains were found in the Boluvampatti forest range in Coimbatore Forest Division on Monday

The remains were found in the Boluvampatti forest range in Coimbatore Forest Division on Monday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The skeletal remains of a male juvenile elephant, were found scattered near a stream in the Boluvampatti forest range of the Coimbatore Forest Division on Monday. 

Forest Department staff spotted the skeletal remains at Rathapparai in the Devarayapuram beat of the Boluvampatti Block III reserve forest, during a patrol on Monday evening. Forest Veterinary Officer A. Sukumar conducted the post-mortem examination of the remains on Tuesday. 

Dr. Sukumar said that the elephant, aged around five to six, could have died three months ago. Bones and the skull of the elephant were found scattered at the site. The tusks of the elephant were intact. 

The veterinarian could not ascertain the cause the death of the elephant, due to the complete decomposition of the carcass. 

Related Topics

Coimbatore / wildlife / habitat (conservation) / forests / flora and fauna

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.