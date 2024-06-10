GIFT a SubscriptionGift
POCSO Act case: Six teachers transferred from Alandurai govt. school in Coimbatore

The transfer is the initial stage of punitive action against the teachers, following the filing of a chargesheet against them by the police in May this year, says Chief Education Officer R. Balamurali

Updated - June 10, 2024 06:44 pm IST

Published - June 10, 2024 05:20 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Alandurai Government Higher Secondary School in Coimbatore district is in the news again following the transfer of six teachers for having allegedly supported the school’s physical education teacher, who was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act charges last December.

Chief Education Officer (CEO) R. Balamurali said the transfer was the initial stage of punitive action against the teachers, following the filing of a chargesheet against them by the police in May this year. “While police inquiry is under way, they cannot be suspended as schools still require teachers,” he said.

However, several parents have highlighted the contradictory response to the case’s whistleblower, who was suspended by the Department for using images of political figures in the masthead of a letter and “bringing disrepute to the school”.

Earlier, the school’s headmaster, who faced accusations of concealing a student’s sexual harassment by a teacher, was transferred to Madavarayapuram Government Higher Secondary School.

“There is disparity in the punishments given to different individuals involved in the case. This needs to be investigated. Students should also be counselled when repeated changes take place,” said one of the school’s former teachers.

Amid numerous allegations regarding the school’s performance, it achieved a pass rate of approximately 94% in the Class XII State board exams. “Additionally, out of an enrolment target of 150 students for Class 11, the school has admitted 121 students so far,” the CEO added.

