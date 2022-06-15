Six new COVID-19 cases in Salem
Six new COVID-19 cases were reported in Salem district on Wednesday. No new cases reported in Namakkal.
As per the bulletin issued by the Health Department, there are 20 active cases in Salem district and no active case in Namakkal.
