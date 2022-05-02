Six injured in road accident in Salem

Six persons, who were travelling in a four-wheeler towards Dharmapuri, suffered injuries in a road accident near Kandhampatti here.

According to the police, the six persons from Dharmapuri went to Rameshwaram recently and were returning during the early hours of Monday. While travelling on the Kandhampatti flyover, the driver lost control over the vehicle and it hit the side walls of the flyover.

The Salem City police rushed to the spot and the injured were admitted to the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital. The condition of the six persons was stable, doctors said.