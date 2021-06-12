Coimbatore

Six held for murder in Krishnagiri

Krishnagiri police on Saturday arrested a woman and five others in connection with the murder of a businessman here on Friday.

Police identified the deceased as Rajendran (55), a resident of Thenodai Nagar near Kaveripattinam.

According to the police, Rajendran’s wife Muniyammal had an illicit relationship with Kumar, a brick trader. Rajendran had warned his wife against continuing the affair.

Police said that Muniyammal and Kumar planned to murder Rajendran.

On Friday, Kumar and his accomplices murdered Rajendran. Six persons, including Muniyammal and Kumar, were arrested and search is on for two more persons.

Kaveripattinam police have registered a case.


