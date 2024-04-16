GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Six arrested for robbery in Coimbatore

April 16, 2024 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested six persons who robbed a man of ₹2,000 by threatening him with a sickle in Coimbatore on Monday.

The arrested have been identified as Navaneetha Krishnan (19) of Sakthi Nagar on Nallampalayam Road, S. Ruban (18), D. Thiruselvam (24), Davin Prakash (18),  S. Bharathraj (22) and a 17-year-old boy, all hailing from Kavundampalayam.

The accused came on two motorcycles and waylaid C. Gurusamy (38) of Periyanaickenpalayam, when he was walking along with a friend on Narayana Guru Road at Saibaba Colony around 6 a.m. on Monday.

The accused threatened Mr. Gurusamy and his friend with a sickle and robbed Mr. Gurusamy of ₹2,000 and escaped. The Saibaba Colony police registered a case and arrested the six persons on the same day.

Related Topics

Coimbatore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.