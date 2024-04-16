Six arrested for robbery in Coimbatore

April 16, 2024 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The police have arrested six persons who robbed a man of ₹2,000 by threatening him with a sickle in Coimbatore on Monday.

The arrested have been identified as Navaneetha Krishnan (19) of Sakthi Nagar on Nallampalayam Road, S. Ruban (18), D. Thiruselvam (24), Davin Prakash (18), S. Bharathraj (22) and a 17-year-old boy, all hailing from Kavundampalayam.

The accused came on two motorcycles and waylaid C. Gurusamy (38) of Periyanaickenpalayam, when he was walking along with a friend on Narayana Guru Road at Saibaba Colony around 6 a.m. on Monday.

The accused threatened Mr. Gurusamy and his friend with a sickle and robbed Mr. Gurusamy of ₹2,000 and escaped. The Saibaba Colony police registered a case and arrested the six persons on the same day.