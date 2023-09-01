HamberMenu
Siruthuli urges Railways to name Coimbatore-Chennai Intercity train as Noyyal express

September 01, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Siruthuli has requested the Railway Ministry to name the Coimbatore-Chennai-Coimbatore train (no. 12679/ 12680) after Noyyal river.

In a representation to the Minister of State for Railways Darshana Jardosh, during her visit to Coimbatore on Thursday, Managing Trustee of Siruthuli Vanitha Mohan said the history of Noyyal river, which drains into the Cauvery, dated back to 1750 A.D.

The river was used in the past for efficient water transport, and stabilised the groundwater levels. Surplus water from the Noyyal was let into canals and channelled to tanks as flood mitigation strategy.

The tanks were unique in the Noyyal river system, and a major factor in replenishing groundwater level through percolation of the subsoil water today in four districts of Western Tamil Nadu.

Having mobilised a mass movement in water conservation, Siruthuli requested the naming of Coimbtore-Chennai Intercity Express train as Noyyal express to sensitise the public even further and take ownership of the river which would have otherwise disappeared from the eco-system, Ms. Vanitha said in her representation.

