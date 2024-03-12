GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SIMA welcomes QCO exemption for viscose under advance authorisation scheme

March 12, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Removal of mandatory quality control order for import of viscose under advance authorisation scheme will help meet export targets for the textile and apparel sectors, said the Southern India Mills’ Association (SIMA) on Tuesday.

SIMA chairman S.K. Sundararaman said in a press release that the notification issued on Monday by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade permitted import of Viscose Staple Fibre without the Bureau of Indian Standard’s Quality Control Order under the Advance Authorisation Scheme, in addition to allowing the imports by Export Oriented Units and Special Economic Zone units. This will enable the exporters to meet the needs of the buyers.

The press release said the SIMA chairman thanked the Union Textile Minister for “understanding the industry-oriented difficulties of both the producers and the users of Viscose Staple Fibre, thus taking a balanced view and suitably modifying the applicability of BIS provisions for imports under Advance Authorisation Scheme, creating win-win strategy for both the VSF producers and the users.”

A similar exemption notification for polyester fibre and its raw material products, for which QCO has been issued by Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizer, is essential to enable the growth of the synthetic fibre sector, as polyester is the future growth engine for the Indian textiles and clothing industry, he added.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / Tamil Nadu / textile and clothing / imports

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.