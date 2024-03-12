SIMA welcomes QCO exemption for viscose under advance authorisation scheme

March 12, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Removal of mandatory quality control order for import of viscose under advance authorisation scheme will help meet export targets for the textile and apparel sectors, said the Southern India Mills’ Association (SIMA) on Tuesday.

SIMA chairman S.K. Sundararaman said in a press release that the notification issued on Monday by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade permitted import of Viscose Staple Fibre without the Bureau of Indian Standard’s Quality Control Order under the Advance Authorisation Scheme, in addition to allowing the imports by Export Oriented Units and Special Economic Zone units. This will enable the exporters to meet the needs of the buyers.

The press release said the SIMA chairman thanked the Union Textile Minister for “understanding the industry-oriented difficulties of both the producers and the users of Viscose Staple Fibre, thus taking a balanced view and suitably modifying the applicability of BIS provisions for imports under Advance Authorisation Scheme, creating win-win strategy for both the VSF producers and the users.”

A similar exemption notification for polyester fibre and its raw material products, for which QCO has been issued by Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizer, is essential to enable the growth of the synthetic fibre sector, as polyester is the future growth engine for the Indian textiles and clothing industry, he added.